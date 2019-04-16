69-year-old Frenchman held in Nepal for abusing teens

international

The accused had been feeding his perverse fantasies for years by presenting himself as a benevolent foreigner who helped children, an investigator was quoted as saying

Representational picture

Kathmandu: A 69-year-old French national associated with a child protection organisation has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage boys, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Georges Igor Himansky with his victims, aged 14 and 15, from Kathmandu's Thamel area on Friday.

"The police has filed a case of unnatural sex and child sex abuse against the French man at the Kathmandu District Court," a statement issued by the Nepal Police said. The accused had been feeding his perverse fantasies for years by presenting himself as a benevolent foreigner who helped children, an investigator was quoted as saying.

Kindergarten head detained for abusing toddler

The head of a kindergarten in China has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Police in Sheqi county, Henan Province, said on Friday that the head, surnamed Sun, had been detained after a video accusing him of raping children went viral on the internet. Police said they are obtaining evidence.

