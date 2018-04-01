7 easy to make grill dishes for a barbecue party at home

Chef Rishi Khanduri, Senior Manager - Culinary of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd and chef A Niranjan, Corporate Chef of Johnny Rockets, share some easy to grill dishes for seamless outdoor parties





Throwing a barbecue party? Don't fret over spending too much time preparing dishes and try these easy to grill recipes, say experts. Chef Rishi Khanduri, Senior Manager - Culinary of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd and chef A Niranjan, Corporate Chef of Johnny Rockets, share some easy to grill dishes for seamless outdoor parties.

1. Grilled shrimp scampi: Shrimps come under the list of favourites for most people. Shrimp Scampi requires the least effort for grilling. Marinate the shrimps in lemon, garlic, and parsley for 30 minutes, and simply set it on grill.

2. Honey mustard grilled chicken: This is another simple grill prepared with boneless chicken breast, cut into halves, grilled in mustard, honey, mayonnaise, and steak sauce.

3. Juicy grilled corn on the cob: Brush the grilled corn with butter, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Grilled potatoes: Vegetarian and non-vegetarian lovers, both enjoy this dish. Preparing grilled potatoes are effortless and it makes a delicious side dish which is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside.

5. Grilled garlic Parmesan zucchini: A great summertime dish that can be prepared easily on the grill. Spread the mixture of butter, garlic and parsley on zucchini slices, give a coating of Parmesan cheese on one side of the slice and put them on preheated grill.

6. Hawaiian chicken skewers: Hawaiian Chicken Skewers are incredibly delicious and easy to make kebabs for summer parties. Add bright coloured peppers, red onions, and pineapple with chicken on the skewers and brush on the sauce prepared with brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, garlic, pepper, and salt.

7. Summer salad: A classic Mediterranean cucumber-tomato salad with zucchini, pasta salad with homemade dressing or Greek lentil salad.

Finally, to beat the summer heat, the grills can be enjoyed with ice-cold fruity drinks like watermelon and basil mocktail, lemonade, blueberry ginger cooler and kiwi mojito mocktail.