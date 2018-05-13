7 killed as blasts, gunfire rock Jalalabad

The incident occurred around midday when militants armed with suicide jackets and automatic guns stormed the Nangarhar provincial government's customs and finance department, triggering a gun battle, reports Xinhua news agency

At least seven people, including an assailant, were killed and 20 others wounded after two blasts and ensuing gunshots rocked Jalalabad city on Sunday.

Afghan Special Operations Forces arrived at the scene shortly after the blasts, and sporadic firing was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, informed source added. The number of casualties may further go up.

Security forces have cordoned off the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Taliban militants and fighters of Islamic State outfit have presence in Nangarhar province, some 120 km east of Kabul.

