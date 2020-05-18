7 more COVID-19 cases in Goa, state tally reaches 29

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Seven passengers who had arrived in Goa on a train from Mumbai on May 16 have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29, said the state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"Out of the 350 samples of the passengers from Mumbai-Goa train, which were tested, seven have tested positive while the result of 70 samples is awaited. The total number of cases rose to 29. Goa is working hard in increasing testing facilities and keeping the state safe," Rane said.

"All the 29 patients have been admitted to a specially-designated COVID-19 hospital in Margao town," added Rane.

