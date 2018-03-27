7 signs you need to consult dermatologists

If your battle with acne goes on for long or your skin gets too dry, it's time to meet a dermatologist, say experts





Your skin is the mirror of your internal health. Very often a lot of things are going on in various parts of the body, which reflect on skin but people tend to ignore them. If your battle with acne goes on for long or your skin gets too dry, it's time to meet a dermatologist, say experts. Nitin S. Walia, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, and Vandana Punjabi, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Cosmetologist, Nanavati Super speciality Hospital, have pointed out the signs:

1. Acne: Acne is a normal problem which happens to teenagers or people with oily skin. But if the acne continues for a longer time, it can be due to hormonal disturbance. It can lead to thyroid.

2. Dryness: Skin dryness can be due to winter season but if the skin is extremely dry, it can be because of diabetes or thyroid.

3. Itching: Itching can be a sign of diabetes or infection in the body. Sometimes due to high levels of bilirubin or creatinine, it can cause itching, which is an indication of liver or kidney problems.

4. Rashes/skin allergies: They can be due to sun burn sometimes but it may also be due to viral infections or a drug allergy.

5. Darkening of underarms and neck: This is called acanthosis nigricans and is a sign of insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. Very often people think it is just dirt or some allergy but that is not the case.

6. Yellow deposits mainly around eyes: These are cholesterol deposits and are often associated with abnormal lipid profile.

7. Persistent redness on face with or without itching typically on the cheeks and nose areas: It may be a sign of lupus, an internal disease. This can affect kidneys, liver, joints or oral cavity.

