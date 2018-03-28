7 skin care tips to get a healthy skin during summer

Mohit Narang, a skincare expert with Avon India, lists some skin care tips to follow in summer season





With summer comes the requirement of taking extra care of your skin. From using the right facial oil to staying away from products rich in natural butter, one can make their skin look radiant by following some simple steps. Mohit Narang, a skincare expert with Avon India, lists some tips to follow in summer.

1. Use facial oils: Facial oils are your new buddies in 2018. It's that one companion to work in sync throughout all seasons. This product works wonders on all skin types and is easy to apply. A light weight facial oil in a blend of natural seed oils, in summer, helps recover skin after the harsh winter season.

2. Apply anti-ageing creams: People need to debunk the biggest myth that anti-ageing creams are for those who have developed fine lines and wrinkles. This year people over 25 should adopt a preventive skincare measure in which they use anti-ageing products in pomegranate seeds to prevent such lines to appear in the first place. Not just this, there are some really great seed-based products in Chia and grapeseed available, that protect from UV rays, pollution, dryness, smoke, urban dust etc.

3. Increasing popularity of products with benefits of facial care and sun protection: Consumers wear SPF before stepping out of their house and prefer to do so with only one product; SPF has become an important parameter for consumers for brand selection in day skin care products. Stephanie Schedel, director Training at Malu Wilz, too has some inputs to share:

4. Stay away from products rich in oil: One should stay away from products with oils and rich natural butters as they might clog your pores or form a sweaty film on your skin.

5. Do proper cleansing: Proper cleansing is very important so that pores do not get clogged by sweat and sebum. Use a cleanser with excellent cleansing actions such as foam cleansers or gels.

6. Apply toner: Use a toner with clarifying and cooling ingredients such as neem oil and aloe vera to refresh your skin and to bring it back to balance. Men can use the toner instead of an after shave and use a light cooling gel as final care.

7. Avoid puffiness under eyes: Puffiness under the eyes is a typical skincare concern for summer time. Put tea bags in your fridge and place them on your eye lids in the morning for an immediate decongestant effect. Follow by light gel which moisturise the skin without leaving any oily residues. Aloe Vera, panthenol and allantoin are great ingredients for eye products in summers because of their moisturising and soothing effect.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever