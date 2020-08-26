7-year-old boy slits 4-year-old cousin's throat while fighting over game

A seven-year-old boy allegedly slit his four-year-old cousin’s throat during a fight while playing outside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Sunday. The incident happened in Chopula locality of Nawabganj area where both families live and earn their living by working as labourers.

According to the police, when their fathers had gone out to work, the boys were fighting while playing. The older boy then stormed inside his house and returned with a knife and attacked the younger cousin, after which the latter fell down and lost consciousness. He sustained a deep cut on his chin and throat.

The injured boy was then rushed to the community health centre, where the doctors administered preliminary treatment and referred him to a private hospital where he is battling for his life.

The injured boy’s mother had earlier filed a police complaint, alleging that the older boy acted on instructions from his mother, but she later retracted her statement.

The station house officer of Nawabganj police station said that the family came to a compromise that the fight was between the children. "Both parents said the younger brother got hurt mistakenly and made a written declaration that they didn’t want any action," the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the police officer also said that a team of has been sent to the hospital to enquire about the child’s condition. “As of now, we are not taking a legal course, but if something happens to the boy, we will proceed by law,” he added.

