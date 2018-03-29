7-year-old girl travelling with her brother, abducted and gang-raped in MP

The incident occurred when the girl was returning her home in Siyartola village on a motorcycle driven by her brother from Bodalkasa village after attending a marriage

A 17-year-old girl travelling with her brother was allegedly abducted and raped last night by at least two persons in Waraseoni area in the district, police said today. Police today arrested Pramod Bisen (24) and Mahesh Jaitwar (23) and took into custody a minor boy in connection with the incident while efforts are on to trace another accused, identified as Lokesh Bopcha (24), said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

The incident occurred when the girl was returning her home in Siyartola village on a motorcycle driven by her brother from Bodalkasa village after attending a marriage. The SP said the accused allegedly stopped the motorcycle when it was passing a forested area, and demanded money from them. "They assaulted the girl's brother. Later, two of the accused pinned down the girl's brother while two others raped her in a dry culvert," he said.

The officer said the accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC for gang-rape, kidnapping, and extortion, besides under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act 2012.

