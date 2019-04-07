70 dead in Iran floods, more rains predicted

international

Tehran: Authorities in Iran on Saturday began to evacuate six more towns after forecasts of new round of flooding, state TV reported, as the death toll from the recent floods across the country reached 70.

Heavy rain is set to strike southwestern provinces and officials said they would have to release water from dams that were dangerously full.

According to officials, towns like Susangerd, with a population of 50,000, were at risk. It was expected to be evacuated on Saturday, along with five others in the Khuzestan province. Around 70 villages in the province have been evacuated.

1.9k

No. of cities, towns and villages affected

