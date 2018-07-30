70 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in four days

The maximum of 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur, followed by other places

Heavy rains have pounded the state. Pic/AFP

As many as 70 people have died and 77 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains pounded different parts of the state, a senior official said yesterday. The maximum of 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur, followed by other places.

"As many as 70 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. The number of injured persons stand at 77, while 408 houses were damaged," an official posted at the relief commissioner's office said. "Sixty-nine persons have been killed and 86 injured in the rain-related incidents in the state since Thursday," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad had earlier said.

