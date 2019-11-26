Mumbai: 70 percent tunnelling work for Colaba-Seepz Metro completed within two years

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor is the first and the only fully underground corridor.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has achieved 70% of tunnelling required for Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor. In all, 23 breakthroughs, totalling 38.25 km out of the 55 km has been completed in two years.

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor is the first and the only fully underground corridor, expected to overhaul the crumbling urban transport and the chock-a-block traffic conditions in the city. The total length of the 55 km tunnelling has been calculated based on an upline and downline tunnels across the 33.5-km long underground corridor, excluding the station box length.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC said, “A team of approx 16,000 people have been tirelessly working day and night to create this gigantic engineering marvel underneath the bustling city. With this corridor, we wish to redefine the travel experience of Mumbaikars and offer better quality of life to them since this metro line will carry 17 lakh passengers by reducing 6.5 lakh vehicle trips per day and thereby will reduce 2.61 lakh MT pollutant gases every year”.

She said with the completion of 70% tunnelling, they are one step closer to finishing the project.

“Of the overall tunnelling across the Metro Line-3, best progress has been achieved in Package 7 (Marol Naka to Aarey) i.e. 97% (7.079 km- 5100 rings) and is expected to complete by December 12. Tunnelling in other packages is also progressing at a fast pace. "Overall, we have used 27,030 segment rings to complete the 38.25 km of tunnelling. Furthermore, we have achieved 23 breakthroughs uptill now and 9 more will be achieved in the next 12 months”, said S.K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

Tunnelling Progress across the 33.5 km Metro Line-3 Corridor

Packages & Routes - Tunnelling Achievement in Percentile

· Package 1 (Cuffe Parade to Hutatma Chowk) - 56%

· Package 2 (CST to Grant Road) - 86%

· Package 3 (Mumbai Central to Worli) - 38%

· Package 4 (Siddhivinayak to Shitladevi Temple) - 74%

· Package 5 (Dharavi to Santacruz) - 74%

· Package 6 (Domestic Airport to International Airport) - 60%

· Package 7 (Marol Naka to Aarey) - 97%

