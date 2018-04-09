70-year-old man hacked to death by nephew in Jammu and Kashmir

The incident took place when the accused forcefully entered the house and attacked both with a sharp-edged weapon, said the police



A 70-year-old man died after his nephew forcefully entered the house and attaked him and his family with a sharp-edged weapon. As per the police, the man's wife was also injured and is said to be in critical condition.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and admitted the injured lady to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accused has been arrested, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

