70-year-old man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

A 70-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men outside his house in West Delhi's Vikaspuri. The accused fled the spot after shooting the man identified as Attam Sigh, who received bullet injuries on his head, police said on Tuesday.

"The deceased is an Afghani refugee who settled in India 28 years ago. He does sewa at Gurdwara at Anandpur Dham village in Karala," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) west Delhi.

According to the official, the police received a call at around 5.20 p.m. on Monday that a man has been shot in the H block of Vikaspuri.

Attam Singh also dealt in the sale and purchase of the property near the Gurdwara. His recent deals are being looked into by the police to know if the murder is the fallout of any such deals.

Two youngsters wearing helmets on a motorcycle were seen near his home when he was returning to his residence. As the deceased stopped his car, the pillion rider fired upon him and fled.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot dead and his son stabbed in North East Delhi's Nand Nagri by bike borne assailants.

