70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as earthquake toll hits 53

Rescue and health workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher out of a partially collapsed building in Izmir, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 53 people and injuring more than 900.

It was the latest series of remarkable rescues after the Friday afternoon earthquake, which was centred in the Aegean northeast of the Greek island of Samos. Search-and-rescue teams were working in nine buildings Sunday in the Turkish city of Izmir as day broke.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay raised the death toll in Izmir, the country's third-largest city, to 51 as rescuers pulled more bodies out of toppled buildings. Two teenagers were killed Friday on Samos and at least 19 others were injured.

The quake triggered a small tsunami in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on Samos. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul.

