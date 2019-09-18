70-year-old man wants to marry PV Sindhu, says will kidnap her if necessary
The man identified as Malaisamy reached the collectorate with a letter with a photo of badminton gold medalist PV Sindhu insisting on his interest to marry the athlete
In a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man named Malaisamy from Tamil Nadu filed a petition to the district collector stating that he wants to marry the badminton star, PV Sindhu. Malaisamy has stated in his petition that he wants to marry the 24-year-old World Badminton champion, PV Sindhu and he will abduct her and marry her if necessary arrangements for marriage are not made, according to a report in India Today.
A tweet related to this incident surfaced the internet and found its way on Twitter:
70-year-old wants to marry PV Sindhu, files petition, says will kidnap her otherwise— B.Sethia (@sethia_b) September 17, 2019
Malaisamy 70 has said in his petition that he is 16-year-old
He has also said that if arrangements for the marriage is not made, he will kidnap Sindhu pic.twitter.com/51ChoO566O
According to the news agency, the incident took place during the weekly meetings organised by the district collector where the general public can come and submit their grievances and petitions etc. Malaisamy reached the collectorate with a photo of himself and badminton gold medalist PV Sindhu and a letter insisting on his interest to marry the athlete. He also claimed that he is actually just a 16-year-old boy born on April 4, 2004. He stated that he was extremely impressed by the champion's career growth and that now he wants to make her his life partner.
Also Read: Is PV Sindhu a complete shuttler?
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships. In the finals, Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game.
At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game. The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7. The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14.
Also Read: PV Sindhu eyes China Open after World Championships high
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
PV Sindhu recently created history when she clinched a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships. In doing so, Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to become world champion
-
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu was born in Hyderabad to her parents P. V. Ramana and P. Vijaya, who have both played volleyball at the national level
-
PV Sindhu has a career record of 312 wins and 129 losses.
In picture: PV Sindhu striking gold in Rangoli decorations
-
PV Sindhu also has an elder sister Divya, who played handball at the national level. However, she did not pursue this further and became a doctor instead
In picture: PV Sindhu with her sister
-
PV Sindhu has one gold, silver and bronze medal each at the Commonwealth Games
-
PV Sindhu has 2 bronze medals at the Uber Cup
In picture: PV Sindhu sporting a ponytail looking just like the girl next door
-
PV Sindhu has won a bronze medal and silver medal each at Asian Games.
PV Sindhu captioned this picture 'The secret of great style is to feel good in what you wear Wearing this beautiful by @krsnacouture_ H n m - @gotomirrors #lovingit#feelgoodinwhatyouwear#smilealways#
-
PV Sindhu shared this picture and captioned it 'Happiness looks gorgeous on you #loveyourself#happiness#behappy'
-
PV Sindhu has won one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals at the World Championships
-
PV Sindhu has won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
In picture: PV Sindhu chilling with few friends on a yacht
-
PV Sindhu shared this dapper picture of her in an all-black avatar and captioned it, 'At the inauguration of the RuPay volleyball league @provolleyballindia last weekend. Amazing energy and met some lovely people. Wearing @priyanka_gangwal_official and @luluandskyofficial. Styled by @talukdarbornali #rupayprovolleyballleague#fun#thrillkacall'
-
In picture: Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu offers thanksgiving prayers at Mahankali temple in the old city of Hyderabad. Clad in 'half saree and carrying 'bonam' (offering) on her head, the star shuttler visited Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city. Pic/PTI
-
PV Sindhu posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "????.....loving it....by @shravyavarma thanks darling for this outfit???? #lovingit#dressingup#??"
-
PV Sindhu walking the ramp and kiling it!
-
PV Sindhu is also quite a huge fan of selfies
-
PV Sindhu with South actress Anushka Shetty
-
PV Sindhu shared this photo on Instagram and captioned it 'Riot of colors and Happy vibes! #colourfulvibes @krupakapadialabel Styling- @caldeirabornal
-
PV Sindhu taking a selfie in a car
-
PV Sindhu rocking a denim jacket and pants look
-
PV Sindhu with fashion designer Manish Malhotra
-
In picture: PV Sindhu with her mother at the Universal Studios in the United States
-
Parupalli Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and Gopichand during the opening ceremony of Indian Open Super Series in August 2013
-
In picture: PV Sindhu is all smiles during a photoshoot
-
PV Sindhu in traditional Gujarati attire
India's star badminton player PV Sindhu created history when she recently won a gold medal at the World Badminton Championships. However, while Sindhu makes people take notice with her on-court performances, off it too, she carries herself with equal aplomb. We showcase some of her most glamourous looks on Instagram. (Pics Courtesy/ PV Sindhu Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Inhumane! 16-year-old girl married off to 75-year-old man from Oman