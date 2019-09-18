70-year-old man wants to marry PV Sindhu, says will kidnap her if necessary

In a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man named Malaisamy from Tamil Nadu filed a petition to the district collector stating that he wants to marry the badminton star, PV Sindhu. Malaisamy has stated in his petition that he wants to marry the 24-year-old World Badminton champion, PV Sindhu and he will abduct her and marry her if necessary arrangements for marriage are not made, according to a report in India Today.

A tweet related to this incident surfaced the internet and found its way on Twitter:

70-year-old wants to marry PV Sindhu, files petition, says will kidnap her otherwise



Malaisamy 70 has said in his petition that he is 16-year-old



He has also said that if arrangements for the marriage is not made, he will kidnap Sindhu pic.twitter.com/51ChoO566O — B.Sethia (@sethia_b) September 17, 2019

According to the news agency, the incident took place during the weekly meetings organised by the district collector where the general public can come and submit their grievances and petitions etc. Malaisamy reached the collectorate with a photo of himself and badminton gold medalist PV Sindhu and a letter insisting on his interest to marry the athlete. He also claimed that he is actually just a 16-year-old boy born on April 4, 2004. He stated that he was extremely impressed by the champion's career growth and that now he wants to make her his life partner.

Also Read: Is PV Sindhu a complete shuttler?

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. By winning the coveted title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships. In the finals, Sindhu got off to a flying start and dominated Okuhara throughout in the first game.

At one point, the points were 16-2 and Sindhu did not lose the momentum as she registered a 21-7 victory in the first game. The second game also started on a similar note with Sindhu taking a massive lead and then winning the second game by 21-7. The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14.

Also Read: PV Sindhu eyes China Open after World Championships high

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates