70-year-old woman allegedly raped by distant relative

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a distant relative, police said Wednesday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged Tuesday on the basis of a complaint from the woman, they added.

The woman, a resident of Rampur, had come to Dhakiya Ranvas village under the Sidhauli police station and was allegedly raped by a distant relative here on September 28, station in-charge Birja Ram said.

After she returned home in Rampur and narrated her ordeal to her son, a case was lodged against the accused Tuesday, he added. A hunt was launched to nab the accused who worked in Haryana, Ram said.

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by a local farm labourer in Vav in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Dethdi village in the early hours Saturday and a complaint was filed by the minor's mother on Sunday, a Vav police station official said.

"She has alleged that Hemraj Thakor (20) kidnapped the victim when she was asleep in her house and raped her. Thakor is a native of Bhadiya village in Radhanpur taluka of Patan district and works as a farm labourer in Dethdi village." the official said.

Thakor was arrested on Sunday and has been charged for rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, sub-inspector H I Bhatia of Vav police station said.

