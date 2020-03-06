70k screened in Mumbai, not a single tested positive for Coronavirus

Dismissing fears of Coronavirus spreading in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that the state healthcare machinery is equipped to prevent and treat infections, if any. He said so far no person has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the state, and screening at all airports and ports has been intensified, with each international traveller and suspected samples tested, but added that the next 10 to 15 days were going to be crucial and urged people to play it safe in Holi.

In addition to Pune's testing facility, the state health department has equipped Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital and Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where a sample is tested in mere four hours. The Mumbai airport alone screens 18,000 passengers daily. So far, 70,000 passengers have been screened, 90 tested for negative results and 7 reports are awaited. The persons from Maharashtra who came in contact with two patients have been traced and taken to a hospital for monitoring though they haven't showed any symptoms. There are 10 people in isolation in Mumbai and 14 in the state.

The Pune and Nagpur airports and all ports where merchant ships dock, have been provided the screening staff and facility. Earlier, only passengers coming from seven affected countries were screened, but since Wednesday all incoming international passengers are being screened.

The state, civic and private hospitals have created additional isolation beds, and properties have been identified for quarantine purpose. All top private hospitals have prepared themselves and joined hands with the state/civic public health department to meet eventualities.

'Protocol is in place'

Speaking to the media after meeting all stakeholders in Vidhan Bhavan, the CM explained the current situation. Thackeray said there was no reason to panic. Quoting the guidelines, he said people should follow social distancing and avoid playing Holi on a large scale. Public health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas (who is a trained medical professional) said the infection lasts not more than 14 days. "The strain of this particular Coronavirus is different, but we have clarity and have developed ways to tackle it in the past 15 days. The protocol is in place. We don't need to worry," he said.



Earlier in the day, the CM said in the House, "I pray to God that the Coronavirus gets burnt in the fire during Holi." He said unnecessary gatherings must be avoided.

"The next 10 to 15 days are crucial and we have to remain cautious," he said. "The government is reviewing the situation on a daily basis. The Public Health Department and other departments are working and monitoring the situation."

He said not everyone needed to use a mask. "Only hospital staff and the screening personnel should wear masks. There is enough stock of masks," he said. Health secretary DR Vyas explained the basic respiratory etiquette and personal hygiene that people needed to follow. He said the reports received from various countries indicated that the infection was more in the age group of above 50," he said. Health minister Rajesh Tope and City Mayor Kishori Pednekar were also present at the briefing. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said all major state, civic and private hospitals were roped in to tackle the contagion. "The training of additional staff will start a day after the master trainers return from New Delhi's training programme," he said, adding that an awareness publicity blitzkrieg would follow in the next two days.

Guidelines to prevent Coronavirus

Don't rush to buy N-95 masks or protective gear which is supposed to be used only by the medical staff supervising suspects, and patients, and screening staff

Use a simple handkerchief if need be, but avoid using it also because it will increase the hand's contact with the nose and eyes

Sanitise hands frequently. Chemical sanitisers are not necessary. Use tap water

Avoid shaking hands and stand at a distance of at least 3 feet from other persons during conversations

Social distancing (avoid large gatherings)

Call for help

Control room numbers for informing about the infection and finding preventive measures

Mumbai: 1916, 104

Pune: 26127394

Symptoms of Coronavirus

Fever

Dry cough (only 3% have a runny nose)

Fatigue/weakness

