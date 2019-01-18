bollywood

Watch the real-life story of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat

72 hours: The Martyr Who Never Died is a film which is made with a lot of passion. Not only does it tell us the true Untold story of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat but it also puts together the dreams of two passionate filmmakers, Prashil Rawat whose Production house JSR Production House and Avinash Dhyani who is the Writer, Director, and Actor of the film!

Both went ahead and dared to dream about this ambitious project which is to release on the 18th of January 2019.

72 hours is one of the very unique films which is entirely shot in real locations with no studio set up or makeshift places.

Prashil, the producer says "We wanted to make sure the film looks real like the story hence even though it took us 3 years to make this project, we made sure we did it at real locations from the Gangotri belt to Chakrata Belt, Kotikansar Hills, Jaadi Village and more! True the permissions happened without any fuss because of the Hero's story we are telling but it was quite a task to shoot in conditions which at most times were not favourable to shoot or even think of living.

From a fire breaking on set to a snowfall overnight, the cast & crew has seen it all. They even had to actually clear the snow and also fight against daylight to shoot! We have done it all but it has been worth the effort we have put into it.

Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat gave up his life for us and his story needed to be told even if that meant we went through severe conditions to let the world know about him.

Directed and written by Avinash Dhyani and Produced by JSR Production House, the movie is all set to release on the 18th of January 2019. Watch it in the nearest theatre today!

