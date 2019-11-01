73-year-old popular YouTuber 'Grandpa Chef' passes away

Hyderabad: Narayana Reddy, who was well-known for his channel 'Grandpa Chef', passed away on October 27. His fans were informed of the news by a video posted on his channel about his final journey.

Reddy had as many as 6.11 million followers on his YouTube channel. He used to cook delicious food items in bulk quantities and donate it to charity. Be it a traditional chicken biryani or an American lasagna, Reddy would cook them with equal panache. Some of his videos like the ones featuring french fries and 100 Maggi noodles garnered millions of views over time.

Reddy's life was about helping people and he is an inspiration to all. Take a look at the last video (which has garnered 3.2 million views at the time of writing this article) posted on his channel.

The video left many of his fans teary-eyed. People from all over the world commented on the video and wished for him to rest in peace.

