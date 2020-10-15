74-year-old critically ill man left in freezer box, family waited for him to die

A 74-year-old critically ill man from Salem in Tamil Nadu was left in a freezer box by his family after the hospital discharged him. The family later revealed that they were waiting for him to die.

As per a report in NDTV, after the hospital discharged the critically ill man, his brother took a freezer from an agency. Balasubramania Kumar was made to lie in the box overnight.

It’s only after an executive came to take back the box was he rescued. The executive raised an alarm and arranged for help.

It is found out from the probe that Kumar’s brother got the freezer for him as they waited for him to die. Kumar used to work with a private company as a store keeper, he now lives with his widower brother and a differently abled niece.

Deivalingam, an advocated who rushed to the man’s home after hearing about the incident said, “The man was kept inside the whole night. The agency executive got panicked and alerted me. I was told by the family – ‘the spirit has not left and we are waiting.’”

A police officer was quoted saying, "A case of negligent conduct and endangering life has been registered. We are investigating".

