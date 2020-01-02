Search

743 challans, 596 booked for drink driving in Palghar on New Year's eve

Updated: Jan 02, 2020, 10:37 IST | ANI |

The drive was carried out at several places in the district from December 31 to January 1.

Pic/Bipin Kokate
Pic/Bipin Kokate

In a massive drive against the drunken driving on New Year, as many as 743 people have been issued challan while 596 cases are registered.

Also, challan pertaining to triple riding, riding without a seat belt, riding without a helmet, parking vehicle in no parking, driving in wrong direction etc have been issued.

