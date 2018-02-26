7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday



An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

The quake, 14 km from Komo, struck around 11.14 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported.

It is currently unclear if the huge quake in the 'Ring of Fire' -- a hotbed of seismic activity surrounding a tectonic plate that spans the Pacific ' caused any damage or injuries.

Despite the huge magnitude, officials said there was no tsunami risk.

A statement from the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said: 'An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred in New Guinea.'

