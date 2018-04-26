76-year-old retired teacher sexually assaults 7-year-old girl in Punjab, arrested

The victim was a classmate of the accused's granddaughter, police said

A 76-year-old retired teacher in a village in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib has been arrested for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said on Thursday. The victim was a classmate of the accused's granddaughter, they added.

Kaka Singh, a resident of Khant village, was arrested after a case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the law, including the POCSO Act, the police said. The case was registered at the Khamano police station based on the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted her daughter, who had gone to play at his house.



The mother said the girl complained of pain in her "body parts" and was taken to the civil hospital, Khamano, where the doctors conducted a medical examination and informed the police.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

