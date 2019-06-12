78 people arrested for duping American citizens in Madhya Pradesh

crime

Over 100 computers, software and more than 100 mobile phones were seized from the call centre

On June 12, 2019, the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell claimed to have busted a gang of dupers with the arrest of 78 people. While 75 of them have been sent to jail, three others were under remand, the police said. The 78 accused were arrested from a call centre in Vijay Nagar, here, on Tuesday.

"Most of the people arrested are residents of Nagaland and Meghalaya," Cyber Cell's Superintendent of Police Jitender Singh told IANS.

According to the police, the members of the gang threatened American citizens by pretending to be American agency officers and used to say that their social security numbers were found in connection with money laundering, drug trafficking cases and would demand money to settle the case.

According to the cyber cell, the gang had data of one million US citizens and used to send voice messages to over 10 thousand people simultaneously. Over 100 computers, software and more than 100 mobile phones were seized from the call centre.

Those arrested include kingpin Javed, Shahrukh, and Bhaval. Two other gang members, Rahil and Sunny Chauhan, were absconding, the police said. Ahmedabad residents Rahil and Javed had opened the call centre almost a year ago, said sources.

