Central Railway to run 78 summer special trains between Mumbai and Goa

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Central Railway will run 78 special trains between LTT- Karmali, Panvel-Karmali and LTT-Sawantwadi Road special to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer. The details are as under -

1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Karmali Weekly specials (20 Trips)

81047 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.45 hrs on every Friday from April 3, 2020, to June 5, 2020 (10 Trips) and arrive Karmali at 08.30 hrs next day.

01048 Special will leave Karmali at 11.00 hrs on every Sunday from April 5, 2020, to June 7, 2020, (10 Trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.20 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class.

2. Panvel - Karmali Weekly specials (20 Trips)

81049 Special will leave Panvel at 21.00 hrs on every Saturday from April 4, 2020, to June 6, 2020 (10 Trips) and arrive Karmali at 08.30 hrs next day.

01050 Special will leave Karmali at 10.40 hrs on Saturday from April 4, 2020, to June 6, 2020 (10 Trips) and arrive Panvel at 20.15 hrs the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class.

3. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Karmali Weekly specials (18 Trips)

01045 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.10 hrs on every Friday from 10, April 2020, to June 5, 2020 (9 Trips) and arrive Karmali at 12.20 hrs same day.

01046 Special will leave Karmali at 12.50 hrs on every Friday from April 10, 2020, to June 5, 2020 (9 Trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.20 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class.

4. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Sawantwadi Weekly specials (20 Trips)

01037 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.10hrs hrs on every Monday from April 6, 2020, to June 8, 2020 (10 Trips) and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 12.30 hrs the same day.

01038 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.30 hrs on every Monday from April 6, 2020, to June 8, 2020 (10 Trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.20 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class

Reservation:

Bookings for all Suvidha Special trains and Special trains on special charges will open from February 27 at all PRS locations and o­n website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS as applicable to superfast mail/express trains.

