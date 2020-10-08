78,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally past 68 lakh

With a fresh spike of 78,524 COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday went past the 68-lakh-mark with a total of 68,35,655 cases.

Out of these, 9,02,425 are currently active; 58,27,704 have been discharged, while 1,05,526 have died.

The recovery rate stands at 85.02% and the fatality rate at 1.55%, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Tuesday, India recorded a spike of 61,267, which was the lowest since August. But on Wednesday it again recorded 72,049 cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,80,489 cases, including 39,072 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,94,321 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,34,65,975.

