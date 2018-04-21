7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 'bhaiya' in Raipur school

In yet another case of crime against minors, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Raipur's Campion School



In yet another case of crime against minors, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Raipur's Campion School. The father of the minor girl told ANI, "It was her first day to the school on Wednesday. She went to the school and we wanted to meet her at the school, but we weren't allowed to do so. While changing her clothes after she returned from school, my wife noticed blood on her private parts and she was not wearing undergarments."

When asked if she had reported the matter to the teacher, the minor replied that the teacher was absent on the second day of her school. Meanwhile, the police said that they were investigating the matter and were examining CCTV footages of the school. An FIR was lodged for the same.

The president of Child Right Commission, Prabha Dubey, told ANI, "I have spoken to the girl personally. She is saying that a 'bhaiya' had allegedly molested her. We asked the peon of the school about the undergarment, to which she replied that she had thrown away the undergarment since the girl had urinated on it. I will constitute a team to investigate the matter." With the ongoing Unnao and Kathua rape cases, the Indian social media has been abuzz with the words - "rape horror". Massive protests are being held across the country for demanding death penalty for those accused of raping minors.

Earlier on April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Her family alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice last year, and no action was taken against the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of a woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI. Sengar is currently in a custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since last week.

On the other hand, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. Among the accused in the case are police officers and a retired government official.

