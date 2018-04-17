7-year-old unfurls tricolour on Kilimanjaro peak

Pothuraju was accompanied by his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath, a fellow mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana, and another woman



Samanyu Pothuraju, 7, from Hyderabad scaled the highest peak in Africa, Uhuru peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Samanyu Pothuraju, along with his coach, unfurled the Tricolour at a height of 5,895 meters above the sea level on April 2.

He said, "I like snow a lot and that is the reason I went to Mt. Kilimanjaro...I will go to an Australian peak at the end of next month and want to make a record." Pothuraju was accompanied by his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath, a fellow mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana, and another woman, all hailing from Hyderabad. A local doctor from Tanzania also accompanied them.

