8.82 lakh rural homes to be built in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched his government's "Maha Aawas Yojana" under which 8,82,135 homes will be built in rural areas of the state, and assured there would be no shortage of funds for the ambitious plan that is expected to cost Rs 4,000 crore.

According to an official statement, the mission will be implemented over a 100-day period till February 28 next year beginning from Friday.

The scheme was launched during a workshop which was also attended by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif and senior officials.

"All should ensure pucca and strong homes are built under the initiative. The houses should be so ideal and beautiful that people from other states should come to see (them)," he said.

Mr Mushrif said the construction of homes would cost âÂ¹ 4,000 crore and "not a single family in rural areas will be without a home".

