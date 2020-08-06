8 dead after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

Eight COVID-19 patients have died after a huge fire broke out at Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad early on Thursday morning.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients have been rescued and shifted to a civic hospital. Those who died were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, an official said.

Gujarat: Eight people have died in fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad today morning pic.twitter.com/MC2RkXpxVj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Visuals from the spot showed family members of patients waiting outside the hospital as fire officials carry out rescue operations.

“8 people have died in the fire incident. Other patients have been shifted to a safer place. A thorough investigation will be conducted,” said Rajendra Asari, JCP, Sector 1, Ahmedabad.

“We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation. A trustee of the hospital is being interrogated,” Asari added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident and directed that the report should be submitted within 3 days. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home department), will be leading the probe.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, said, “Shrey Hospital has been sealed now. 41 patients shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.”

“Preliminary information reveals that fire broke out in the ICCU unit due to short circuit. 5 men and 3 women have lost their lives,” Rajiv Kumar added.

Gujarat has recorded 66,777 cases, while the death toll is 2,557. During August so far, the state has recorded 5,344 new cases.

