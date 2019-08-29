8-foot-long python rescued from open field in Odisha's Jajpur district

national

The Indian rock python, which weighs nearly 20 kg and was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty

The 8-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from an open field in Odisha. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Thursday, an 8-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area of Dharmasala block in Odisha's Jajpur district. The python was later released into its natural habitat at a firest in Mahavinayak hills in Chandikhole.

Jajpur: Around 8-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area on August 26; was later released into the forests. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/W0IWCpVUsG — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

According to news agency ANI, the Indian rock python weigh nearly 20 kg and was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26.

In a similar incident which took place on August 26, 2019, a man found a deadly Cobra slithering out of the courier box while he was unpacking it at his residence in Odisha's Rairangpur district. The man, identified as Mrityu Kumar, a resident of ward number 5, Rairangpur, Odisha had ordered some grocery products from Vijayawada which was sent through a courier in a sealed box.

#WATCH A man found a Cobra snake inside a courier parcel while unpacking it in his house at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The snake was later rescued by the forest department & released in the wild. (24-08)#Odisha pic.twitter.com/4VLOxujxqg — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

But somehow a rat entered into the box in order to eat the grocery items when it was in the courier office and through the same hole, a deadly Cobra entered into the box, reports news agency ANI. As per news agency ANI, the 5.5 feet deadly cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj. The snake who was found in a parcel was sent through courier service.

The snake was later rescued by the forest department and was later released to its natural habitat.

With inputs from ANI

