8 IAS, 25 HCS officers reshuffled in Haryana

national

The notification for the postings and transfers of HCS and IAS officers was undersigned by Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Secretary, Haryana government, as per the official statement

Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government on Wednesday made widescale postings and transfers of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in the state.

As many as 25 HCS officers and eight IAS officers have been reshuffled.

Pankaj Agarwal, 2000 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Managing Director of Haryana State Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills Limited in addition to his present duties.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar, a 2009 batch IAS officer, was posted as the Commissioner of Ambala Municipal Corporation.

Jai Krishan Abhir, an HCS officer, was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jind and Secretary, RTA, Jind. Subhita Dhaka, an HCS officer, is the new Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector of Tosham.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates