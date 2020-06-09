8 in 10 Americans think US is spiralling 'out of control'

US President Donald Trump enters the week hoping to rebound from one of the lowest points of his presidency as recent polls show that 8 in 10 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Trump got a boost late last week with a better-than-expected jobs report, but he's struggling to show consistent leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic fallout and nationwide protests against police brutality.

Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democrats' presidential nomination and begun to venture out beyond his basement home studio, but amid competing national crises that focus attention on actual governance the 2020 election continues to be all about Trump. Last week's jobs report was a desperately needed bright spot for the Republican president as a growing set of polls show him trailing Biden less than five months before Election Day.

That's as his former defence secretary — with the backing of Trump's former chief of staff — warned that Trump was violating the Constitution and needlessly dividing Americans. To cap off the week, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll reported that 80 per cent of Americans feel the country is spiralling "out of control".

Republican operatives close to the Trump campaign privately concede the situation is dire but suggest there is an opportunity for Trump to convince voters that the nation is moving in the right direction again if the economy rebounds from its current state of Depression-level unemployment. At the same time, Trump has considerable hurdles in his way as the debate over police brutality rages and coronavirus infections continue.

