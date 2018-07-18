8 killed in car accident in Gujarat

All the deceased were from the same family. The injured are currently undergoing treatment

Eight people were killed while one got injured after a car caught fire following a collision with a truck on Rajkot-Morbi Highway near Morbi district's Tankara town in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2, Rajkot, Karanraj Veghela said, "All deceased are from the same family, injured is currently undergoing treatment."

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever