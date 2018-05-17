8 killed in suicide bombing at funeral in Iraq

The attack took place in the afternoon when a bomber wearing an explosive belt detonated himself among many mourners at the funeral tent in Taji area, 20 km north of Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official told Xinhua news agency

Representational Image

Up to eight people were killed and 31 wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a funeral tent near the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place in the afternoon when a bomber wearing an explosive belt detonated himself among many mourners at the funeral tent in Taji area, 20 km north of Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official told Xinhua news agency.

Iraqi security forces sealed off the scene as ambulances transferred the dead and wounded people to hospitals.

