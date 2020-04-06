8 Malaysian Jamaat members caught while trying to escape

The immigration wing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday intercepted eight members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Malayasia as they tried to board the Malindo Air relief flight bound for their country. Sources in the Immigration Department told the media that the eight members will be handed over to the police.

The Immigration Department has a list of Jamaat members who attended the religious gathering in Delhi and based on this list the eight members trying to return back to their country were intercepted. Immediately after completion of formalities, the eight Malaysians were handed over to the Aviation Security (CISF) personnel at the airport and further process is underway for them to be handed over to the Delhi police. As per the rule established by the Centre, all the persons who were intercepted will have to stay in quarantine in India.

The Tablighi Jamaat event held in March in the Markaz building, Nizamuddin area of Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Many foreign nationals who attended the religious gathering, among other Indians, have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined so far, a Home Ministry official said on Saturday. The Centre and state governments have been tracking and checking all those who attended the event in a bid to stop the spread of the disease and to provide treatment to those who are infected.

Air Deccan ceases its operations

Regional airliner Air Deccan announced that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay, the first Indian aviation company to succumb to the Coronavirus crisis. In an email to his employees, Air Deccan CEO Arun Kumar Singh said, "In view of the recent global and domestic issues and subsequent directive by the Indian regulator, Air Deccan has no choice but to cease its operations until further notice."

Cop suspended for helping Jamaatis

The Delhi police have suspended a constable who was helping the Jamaatis to cross the Delhi-UP border under the protection of 'khaki'. Constable Imran was posted with the security branch of the Delhi police. He allegedly took people linked to Nizamuddin's Tablighi Jamaat and Corona suspects to Ghaziabad. Imran and Jamaatis have been quarantined.

'Don't venture out on Shab-e-Barat'

The Delhi Police appealed to the Muslim community in the national capital to not venture out of their houses on the forthcoming occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the Coronavirus lockdown. The tweet shared by the Delhi police urged the people of the Muslim community to support the department in the fight against COVID-19.

Goa launches 'COVID-Locator' app

The Goa government on Sunday launched the 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS-based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home-quarantined. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones.

Baijal tries to rope in private hospitals

Delhi Lt Governor, Anil Baijal has directed the Health Department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government, official sources said on Sunday. They said the government has limited resources and hence ICU wards, beds and other facilities of private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases.

