8 naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Security forces today killed at least eight naxals, including four women, in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today, a senior police official said. A cache of firearms, including two Insas rifles, was recovered from the encounter site.

The gunbattle took place around 6 am in a forest area near Timinar and Pusnar villages along the boundary of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, Deputy Inspector General of Police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force launched the operation from Dantewada yesterday in the forest area, he said.

While the security men were cordoning off the forest areas in Timinar and Pusnar villages in Bijapur, around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides today, he said.

The gunbattle lasted for about two hours, following which naxals fled into the core forest area, the DIG said. "After guns fell silent, bodies of seven naxals, including three women, were initially recovered from the spot," he said.

Later, one more body of a woman naxal was found, he said. Two Insas rifles, two .303 rifles, a 12 bore gun and a few muzzle-loading guns were also recovered, the DIG said.

More details would be known when security forces return to their camp, he added.

