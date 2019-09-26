8 things you probably didn't know about YouTube sensation Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, the popular YouTuber, has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to host a late-night show on US television. The YouTube sensation is now seen in her own show, NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The show will feature a combination of interviews and segments as comedy sketches.

Here are a few things you probably didn't know about Lilly Singh:

She has left the 'Superwoman' tag

Lilly Singh is a true believer of being true to oneself. Now, she has taken her own advice by ditching her 'Superwoman' nickname. Earlier this year, Lilly shared her journey on social media right from the beginning and changed her usernames to 'Lilly'. With this, she signed off her post with, "And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest."

Lilly Singh is bisexual

Did you know that Lilly Singh is bisexual? The influencer recently took to social media and came out to the world as bisexual. She tweeted "Female, coloured, bisexual" to her 5.74 million Twitter followers. Lilly received a lot of love and support from her fans and with this, she made a mark for the South Asian community.

She's a Bhangra dancer

Popularly known for her YouTube channel, Lilly Singh was previously a Bhangra dancer. She had learned this dance form thanks to her Indian heritage. She has even appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including Speedy Singhs and Thank you.

Spiders scare her the most

Lilly Singh may come across as a fearless, bold person, she has many a time admitted to being scared of spiders. Besides spiders, Lilly has also mentioned that she has a fear of commitment.

She has written a book

Lilly Singh is not only an internet personality, but she has also written a book called 'How to Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life'. Her book was number one on the New York Times Bestseller list and also won the Goodreads Choice Award 2017. The book is about how to become successful where Lilly shares her life experiences to illustrate the things you need to do to make it to the top.

She can rap

Lilly Singh is a brilliant rapper! She recently showed off her sass in the debut of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, where she rapped and mocked late-night telly's 'whiteness'. She has also released a couple of songs and has featured in Maroon 5's music video 'Girls Like You'.

She has overcome depression

Lilly Singh may always seem cheery and confident, but the influencer and now TV host has struggled with depression. It was because of it that she launched her YouTube channel. She started making YouTube videos to help her cope with negative feelings. She has, however, been feeling better for a long time now and her depression hasn't troubled her for many years.

She is currently dating Yousef Erakat

Lilly Singh is dating 28-year-old American personality Yousef Erakat, who is also popular on YouTube. She spoke about her relationship through a status on Facebook. The couple is rumoured to be dating since August 2015.

Catch her recent project, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, on Star World in India every Saturday at 8 pm.

