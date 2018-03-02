8 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Afrin

At least eight Turkish soldiers were killed during a military operation in Syria's northwestern region of Afrin



At least eight Turkish soldiers were killed during a military operation in Syria's northwestern region of Afrin. Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish General Staff statement as saying that thirteen other soldiers were injured during the operation Olive Branch on Thursday. The operation 'Olive Branch' was launched on January 20 to clear PYD/PKK and IS terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The main aim of the Turkish forces is to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders. The PKK, which is based in Turkey, Iraq and parts of Syria, has been involved in an armed conflict with Turkey for the past few years. Its aim is to achieve the objective of creating an independent Kurdish state.

It has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The PKK is responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

