8 ways you can stay healthy at work!

health-fitness

These useful tips will help you stay fit and healthy at work and help you spread joy and happiness among those around you

Representational Picture

Health is the most important asset that we have. We often tend to neglect our health in the midst of stressful work environments and the hustle bustle of daily life.

Here are a few tips that you can follow to have a healthy routine.

Start your day off on a positive note with a regular practice of gratitude and meditation. You can note down things that you are thankful for, you can also wake yourself up on a positive note with guided meditation.

If you do not have time for an elaborate breakfast carry some snacks on the go that you can have while you are traveling.

When you reach work try taking the stairs, and avoid the elevators as much as possible.

Close your eyes for 5 minutes after every 2 hours to avoid straining your eyes from looking at the screen.

There are neck exercises and stretchings that you can easily do at your desk during the work hours this will help keep your body refreshed, rejuvenated and healthy.

Carry a bunch of healthy snacks such as dry fruits or local produce- fruits to eat, as mid-work munchies instead of fried wafers, etc.

Take up a workout/ exercise that you can practice once you go back home from work. It is important to have some time aside for a physical workout.

Make yoga a part of your lifestyle. Yoga is a full body workout that helps you relieve the stress and keeps you calm, giving you clarity of thought.

This world health day, pledge to take better care of yourself's so that you may be healthy in mind and body, healthy enough to spread the same contagious joy to everyone around you!

SARVA has made it a mission to connect 7 billion breaths across the world through yoga and mindfulness, this dream has been realised through members across 80+ studios over 40+ cities in the country.

Article by Mr. Sarvesh Shashi, Co-founder of SARVA- Yoga, Mindfulness and Beyond

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates