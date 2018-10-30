8-year-old gang-raped by doctor, friend inside clinic in Ghaziabad

crime

Representational picture

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a quack and his friend inside the former's clinic here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a residential locality under Muradnagar Police Station, they said.

The eight-year-old was alone at home when the accused duo lured her inside the clinic by giving her Rs 20 and gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ghaziabad Prabhat Kumar said.

When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen. Based on the complaint by the parents, the police registered an FIR against the quack, Shoeb and his friend Farukh alias Montu under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both the accused are still at large but will be nabbed soon, police said.

