8-year-old girl reveals sexual assault after watching scene from Baaghi 2

In a rather shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl from Gujarat revealed that she had been sexually assaulted after she watched a scene from a popular Bollywood movie. The Surat-based girl, whose father is a businessman, accused a 53-year-old man of several counts of sexual assault.

The minor was allegedly sodomized and molested several times. The accused, who has been identified as Vinod Upadhyay, a resident of Palanpur Patiya, was later arrested by the Rander police. The girl saw a kidnapping scene from the movie 'Bhaagi 2' which led her to revealing the crimes that were committed.

A report in the Times of India quotes senior officer of Rander police station as having stated, "While watching a Baghi II recently, the girl witnessed a scene where a girl was being kidnapped. This prompted her to narrate her ordeal to her father and she described how Upadhyay had often lured her to his house and forced her into unnatural and oral sex. Shocked parents questioned the girl in detail and after confirming about Upadhyay’s crime, they approached the police."

The accused, who has a 24-year-old daughter, would lure the minor to his home with alu puri, chocolates and other eatables. He also pretended to teach her drawing when her parents were not there. Based on the girls statement to the police, a case has been registered under sections 376 and 377 for rape and unnatural sex, as well as, other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

