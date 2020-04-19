8 years of Vicky Donor: Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar have something special for us!

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Vicky Donor clocks eight years tomorrow. The actor and director Shoojit Sircar will mark the day by reliving moments from the film on their social media handles. "There are many memories attached to this taboo-breaking film that shaped me as an actor. It told people about my intent to do quirky cinema that would stand out for its content," says Khurrana. The John Abraham-production also starred Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Vicky Donor was a game-changing film for mainstream Hindi Cinema in many ways. It tackled a subject nobody imagined would make its way on the big screen- Sperm Donation. It had sharp writing, compelling performances, and a breakout debut by an actor who's the most dependable star in the industry currently.

Not just Khurrana, even Shoojit Sircar became a force to reckon with after the success of this comedy. Almost everything about this film still resonates with the audiences and critics, so it will be interesting to see what Khurrana and Sircar do on its 8th anniversary!

