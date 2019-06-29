80-year-old woman stabbed to death by robber, culprit held

national

An 80-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi by a robber

Representation Image

An 80-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a robber in her house here early on Saturday but her relatives managed to capture the assailant, who has been arrested, police said.



The woman was identified as Santosh Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi, and the alleged assailant as Gidesh Singh, 27.



"Santosh Devi resided on the ground floor of the two-story building. Early on Saturday morning, Singh was roaming in the area. Finding the house open, he allegedly sneaked into the residence and stabbed the elderly woman on her neck while she was cleaning the room and started searching for valuables," said a senior police officer.



However, failing to find anything, Singh climbed up to the first floor, where Devi's grandson was sleeping with his wife and managed to broke open their almirah.



"The couple woke up and spotted Singh who allegedly threatened them with consequences if they raised an alarm. However, the couple managed to lock him inside the room and alerted the neighbors after informing the police," the officer said.



A police team reached the spot and opened the door to find the accused in an unconscious state with his wrist slit.



"We rushed Santosh Devi and Singh to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead and Singh was discharged after treatment. A case was registered and Singh was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," the officer added.

