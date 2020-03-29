83 actor Jatin Sarna goes live, director Kabir Khan and co-star Ranveer Singh get playful

Jatin Sarna who began his career with theatre, recently went LIVE on Instagram to have a quick chat on theatre life and his journey on account of world theatre day. While Jatin was totally engrossed in the Live session, Ranveer Singh got playful with his '83 co-star during the Live chat. The actor was constantly seen commenting during the chat which instantly grabbed Jatin's attention.

Jatin and Ranveer's camaraderie is well known to the entire nation. The duo and their never-ending bromance have always been witnessed by fans. Right from talking about Jatin's style to commenting on his tank top and body to giving a shoutout to Jatin's fan following, Ranveer showered immense love on his co-star and bud Jatin Sarna during the live session.

The actor even spoke about one of Jatin's most loved play titled Kidki and expressed to star in sequel of the play starring Jatin and Ranveer in the lead role. Not only the actor but director Kabir Khan too came Live to hoot for Jatin aka Yashpal Sharma, the character Jatin is all set to play in the upcoming sports drama, '83.

Jatin enjoys a huge fan following across the nation and his social media testifies the love people keep showering on their favourite Bunty. The actor is currently making the most out of his self-quarantine by engaging in watching shows and reading books.

