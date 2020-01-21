83: Meet Addinath Kothare as the gentleman cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar!

Ranveer Singh has just dropped the first look poster of Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. The poster series of 83 has had a great response from the audience so far.

Known for his incredible batting style, bowlers used to call Vengsarkar 'colonel'. Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and more recently, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to introduce Addinath Kothare. He wrote, "THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer. Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR"

Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 is based on the Indian cricket team's first-ever World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. 83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment

The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

