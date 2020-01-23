83: Meet the 'Support System of Team India' Sunil Valson played by R Badree

Ranveer Singh has shared yet another first look poster from his film 83. This time its the poster of the 'strong, silent and staunch support system of team India' Sunil Valson played by actor R Badree. Here's what Ranveer shared, "The Strong, Silent and Staunch Support System of Team India Presenting @rbadree as the left-handed medium pacer #SunilValson aka VALLY #ThisIs83"

The makers of 83 have so far shared the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, and Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri.

From all the posters shared, 83 sure looks quite interesting. Based on India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983, the Kabir Khan directorial is touted to be India's biggest sports drama.

83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

