'83 poster: Ranveer Singh introduces his World Cup winning team

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share fresh posters of his upcoming film, '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the lead character of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team.

The actor shared a short video on his Instagram handle. While the makers had been releasing a character poster every day, the first look video, shared by Ranveer, shows all posters, followed by a still of the entire team.

He also shared a fresh poster of his upcoming sports drama.

The Bajirao Mastani star also shared a collage. In the first picture, we can see the original team of the 1983 World Cup, while in another is the reel team led by Ranveer Singh.

The makers have been gearing up for the poster reveal and as a build-up, have been releasing individual character posters introducing each character from Kapil's Devils.

Apart from Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, '83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

'83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will release on April 10.

