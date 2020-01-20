83: Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu
Ranveer Singh has been introducing the many actors who will be portraying players from the 1983 Indian cricket team. The latest among them is Ammy Virk, who will play Balvinder Singh Sandhu.
Ranveer Singh is actively promoting his upcoming sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Touted to be India's biggest sports film, 83 is based on India's maiden cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Singh has been introducing the actors who will portray the players in the 1983 cricket team, and he has just dropped actor Ammy Virk's look as Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu ðÂÂÂÂ» PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR âÂÂ¤ because of whom we have all become better cricketers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen ðÂÂ¤£ I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree @saqibsaleem @harrdysandhu @actorjiiva @thejatinsarna @iamchiragpatil @dinkersharmaa @nishantdahhiya @issahilkhattar @tahirrajbhasin @adinathkothare @dhairya275 @rbadree @pankajtripathi #ThisIs83 . @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
Calling Virk the 'Swingin' Sardarji', Ranveer Singh wrote a lengthy post introducing the character. Balvinder Singh Sandhu has coached the actors for Kabir Khan's 83, and thus, he's a special part of the team for Ranveer Singh.
Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.
83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe