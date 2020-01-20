83: Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Ranveer Singh is actively promoting his upcoming sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Touted to be India's biggest sports film, 83 is based on India's maiden cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Singh has been introducing the actors who will portray the players in the 1983 cricket team, and he has just dropped actor Ammy Virk's look as Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Take a look below:

Calling Virk the 'Swingin' Sardarji', Ranveer Singh wrote a lengthy post introducing the character. Balvinder Singh Sandhu has coached the actors for Kabir Khan's 83, and thus, he's a special part of the team for Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.

83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

