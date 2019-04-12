839 Sikh pilgrims on 10-day visit to Pakistan

national

The batch was given a send-off at the SGPC office at the Golden Temple complex. The pilgrims will visit Guru Nanak Dev's birthplace Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib gurdwara and other Sikh shrines

The pilgrims will be on a 10-day visit and all the devotees are set to return on April 21. Pic/Twitter IANS

A batch of 839 devotees left for Pakistan on Friday to visit various Sikh shrines there on the occasion of Baisakhi. The group, under the aegis of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), includes both men and women.

The visit comes amidst rising tensions between the two countries in the past nearly two months. The batch was given a send-off at the SGPC office at the Golden Temple complex here on Friday. They later boarded a train from Attari railway station, 30 km from here, to go to Pakistan.

The pilgrims will visit Guru Nanak Dev's birthplace Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib gurdwara and other Sikh shrines.

It will be a 10-day visit and all the devotees are set to return on April 21.

The SGPC officials said that 872 people had applied for Pakistani visa but only 839 got it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates